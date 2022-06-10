Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pride of the Pack - Tech. Sgt. McKenzie [Image 2 of 2]

    Pride of the Pack - Tech. Sgt. McKenzie

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    10.06.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Luke McKenzie, 80th Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) weapons expediter pose for a photo with his Airmen at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 6, 2022. Through McKenzie’s leadership, 1,066 scheduled and unscheduled weapons maintenance action was ensured, locking the 80th FGS’s ninety-eight percent Maintenance Scheduling Effectiveness rating, and energizing 239 combat training sorties through the month of September. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2022
    Date Posted: 10.06.2022 04:00
    Photo ID: 7452414
    VIRIN: 221006-F-YO204-1051
    Resolution: 6399x3596
    Size: 6.39 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pride of the Pack - Tech. Sgt. McKenzie [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pride of the Pack - Tech. Sgt. McKenzie
    Pride of the Pack - Tech. Sgt. McKenzie

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    8th Fighter Wing
    Kunsan
    Wolf Pack
    Republic of Korea
    8 FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT