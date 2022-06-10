Pride of the Pack - Tech. Sgt. McKenzie

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Luke McKenzie, 80th Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) weapons expediter pose for a photo with his Airmen at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 6, 2022. Through McKenzie’s leadership, 1,066 scheduled and unscheduled weapons maintenance action was ensured, locking the 80th FGS’s ninety-eight percent Maintenance Scheduling Effectiveness rating, and energizing 239 combat training sorties through the month of September. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)

