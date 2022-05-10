Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gen. David W. Allvin leads swearing in ceremony as part of the 75th anniversary of the Air Force and 50th anniversary of Ballon Fiesta. [Image 6 of 6]

    Gen. David W. Allvin leads swearing in ceremony as part of the 75th anniversary of the Air Force and 50th anniversary of Ballon Fiesta.

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin poses for a photo with members of the Air Force Recruiting Service at Balloon Fiesta Park in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Oct. 5, 2022. Gen. Allvin visited during a swearing in ceremony taking place as part of the 75th Anniversary of the Air Force and the 50th Anniversary of the Balloon Fiesta. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2022
    Date Posted: 10.06.2022 00:31
    Photo ID: 7451999
    VIRIN: 221005-F-TV976-1472
    Resolution: 5655x3763
    Size: 6.03 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. David W. Allvin leads swearing in ceremony as part of the 75th anniversary of the Air Force and 50th anniversary of Ballon Fiesta. [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Spencer Kanar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gen. David W. Allvin leads swearing in ceremony as part of the 75th anniversary of the Air Force and 50th anniversary of Ballon Fiesta.
    Gen. David W. Allvin leads swearing in ceremony as part of the 75th anniversary of the Air Force and 50th anniversary of Ballon Fiesta.
    Gen. David W. Allvin leads swearing in ceremony as part of the 75th anniversary of the Air Force and 50th anniversary of Ballon Fiesta.
    Gen. David W. Allvin leads swearing in ceremony as part of the 75th anniversary of the Air Force and 50th anniversary of Ballon Fiesta.
    Gen. David W. Allvin leads swearing in ceremony as part of the 75th anniversary of the Air Force and 50th anniversary of Ballon Fiesta.
    Gen. David W. Allvin leads swearing in ceremony as part of the 75th anniversary of the Air Force and 50th anniversary of Ballon Fiesta.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    50th anniversary
    swearing in
    Balloon Fiesta
    vice chief of staff
    75th anniversary
    DEP program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT