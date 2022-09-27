Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    III MEF Marines boost warfighting confidence during unit PT

    III MEF Marines boost warfighting confidence during unit PT

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.27.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Caitlin Brink 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Marine Support Battalion, grapple training during a unit physical fitness event Sept. 29, 2022, at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan. The Marines worked on their hand-to-hand combat capabilities to strengthen camaraderie and build confidence. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Caitlin Brink)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 21:58
    Photo ID: 7451869
    VIRIN: 220929-M-FS592-1033
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 0 B
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III MEF Marines boost warfighting confidence during unit PT, by SSgt Caitlin Brink, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT