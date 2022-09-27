III MEF Marines boost warfighting confidence during unit PT

U.S. Marines with Headquarters Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Marine Support Battalion, grapple training during a unit physical fitness event Sept. 29, 2022, at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan. The Marines worked on their hand-to-hand combat capabilities to strengthen camaraderie and build confidence. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Caitlin Brink)

