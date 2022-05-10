Geoffrey R. Van Epps was promoted to the rank of brigadier general today in a traditional military ceremony at the historic Gen. George C. Marshall House at the former Vancouver Barracks in Vancouver, Washington.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2022 Date Posted: 10.05.2022 21:11 Photo ID: 7451830 VIRIN: 221005-A-A1408-001 Resolution: 2400x3000 Size: 2.38 MB Location: PORTLAND, OR, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Geoff Van Epps promoted to brigadier general, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.