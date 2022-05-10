Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Geoff Van Epps promoted to brigadier general

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2022

    Geoffrey R. Van Epps was promoted to the rank of brigadier general today in a traditional military ceremony at the historic Gen. George C. Marshall House at the former Vancouver Barracks in Vancouver, Washington.

