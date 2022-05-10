Geoffrey R. Van Epps was promoted to the rank of brigadier general today in a traditional military ceremony at the historic Gen. George C. Marshall House at the former Vancouver Barracks in Vancouver, Washington.
Geoff Van Epps Promoted to Brigadier General
