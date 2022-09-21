VP-5 Concludes Singapore Detachment

PAYA LEBAR AIR BASE, Singapore (Sept. 21, 2022) - Sailors assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 5 prepare food at Willing Hearts Soup Kitchen during a detachment in Singapore, Sept. 21. The ‘Mad Foxes’ of VP-5 are based out of Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently operating from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. The advanced capabilities of the P-8A Poseidon enable the ‘Mad Foxes’ to perform anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance, and search and rescue missions. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Nolan Borg)

