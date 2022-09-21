Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VP-5 Concludes Singapore Detachment [Image 4 of 4]

    VP-5 Concludes Singapore Detachment

    SINGAPORE

    09.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sergio Montanez 

    Patrol Squadron 5

    PAYA LEBAR AIR BASE, Singapore (Sept. 21, 2022) - Sailors assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 5 prepare food at Willing Hearts Soup Kitchen during a detachment in Singapore, Sept. 21. The ‘Mad Foxes’ of VP-5 are based out of Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently operating from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. The advanced capabilities of the P-8A Poseidon enable the ‘Mad Foxes’ to perform anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance, and search and rescue missions. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Nolan Borg)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 21:11
    Photo ID: 7451821
    VIRIN: 220921-N-SU685-0004
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-5 Concludes Singapore Detachment [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Sergio Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VP-5 Concludes Singapore Detachment
    VP-5 Concludes Singapore Detachment
    VP-5 Concludes Singapore Detachment
    VP-5 Concludes Singapore Detachment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    VP-5 Concludes Singapore Detachment

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Singapore
    VP-5
    COMREL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT