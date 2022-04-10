Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations with Air Force 21st Special Operations Squadron [Image 2 of 7]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations with Air Force 21st Special Operations Squadron

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cole Pursley 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 4, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Dajeerian Michael, left, from Dallas, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Joseph Barrios, right, from Miami, both assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), signal an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, Det. 6, to land on the ship’s flight deck while sailing in the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 4, 2022. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cole Pursley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 18:40
    Photo ID: 7451671
    VIRIN: 221004-N-FC892-1034
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations with Air Force 21st Special Operations Squadron [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Cole Pursley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

