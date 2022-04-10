Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WTI 1-23: Basic Assault Support  [Image 3 of 3]

    WTI 1-23: Basic Assault Support 

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Camille Polete 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Landing Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, brace themselves for rotor downwash as a CH-53E Super Stallion transports a non-functional rescue helicopter during a basic assault support exercise as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 1-23, at Auxiliary Airfield II, near Yuma, Arizona, Oct. 4, 2022. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Camille Polete)    

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 18:57
    Photo ID: 7451622
    VIRIN: 221004-M-HN527-1135
    Resolution: 2395x3456
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WTI 1-23: Basic Assault Support  [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Camille Polete, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    WTI 1-23: Basic Assault Support 
    WTI 1-23: Basic Assault Support 
    WTI 1-23: Basic Assault Support 

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CH-53
    Marines
    MAWTS-1
    BAS
    Basic Assault Support
    WTI 1-23  

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT