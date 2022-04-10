U.S. Marines with 2nd Landing Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, brace themselves for rotor downwash as a CH-53E Super Stallion transports a non-functional rescue helicopter during a basic assault support exercise as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 1-23, at Auxiliary Airfield II, near Yuma, Arizona, Oct. 4, 2022. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Camille Polete)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 18:57
|Photo ID:
|7451622
|VIRIN:
|221004-M-HN527-1135
|Resolution:
|2395x3456
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WTI 1-23: Basic Assault Support [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Camille Polete, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT