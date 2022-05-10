Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea Visits San Diego

221005-N-UB993-1052

SAN DIEGO (Oct. 5, 2022) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea speaks with chief petty officers during an all-hands call at the Silver Strand Training Complex at Naval Amphibious Beach Coronado, Oct. 5, 2022. Honea conducted his second fleet visit to answer questions and discuss his priorities of warfighting competency, professional and character development, and quality of life. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anastasia McCarroll)

