USS Tripoli Flight Operations

221004-N-TT639-2127 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 4, 2022) – An F-35B Lighting II aircraft assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced) prepares to launch from the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Oct. 4, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

