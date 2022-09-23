Faces of Air Base 201 - Capt. Dunn

AIR BASE 201, Niger - U.S. Air Force Capt. Christopher Dunn is the Air Operations Flight commander of the 409th Air Expeditionary Group at Air Base 201, Niger. Dunn oversees the daily functions of four separate sections – Weather, Radar Weather Airfield Systems (RAWS), Air Traffic Control, and Airfield Management. Him and his team ensures the safe and secure operations of tha $148 million airfield weapon system and its supporting components to include a deployable Mobile Air Traffic Control Tower, Weather Radar and Weather Sensor Suite. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

