    Faces of Air Base 201 - Capt. Dunn [Image 2 of 2]

    Faces of Air Base 201 - Capt. Dunn

    AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    09.23.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    AIR BASE 201, Niger - U.S. Air Force Capt. Christopher Dunn is the Air Operations Flight commander of the 409th Air Expeditionary Group at Air Base 201, Niger. Dunn oversees the daily functions of four separate sections – Weather, Radar Weather Airfield Systems (RAWS), Air Traffic Control, and Airfield Management. Him and his team ensures the safe and secure operations of tha $148 million airfield weapon system and its supporting components to include a deployable Mobile Air Traffic Control Tower, Weather Radar and Weather Sensor Suite. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

    This work, Faces of Air Base 201 - Capt. Dunn [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    USAFRICOM
    AFAFRICA
    Niger
    435AEW
    409AEG

