    378th Expeditionary Communications Squadron [Image 1 of 3]

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    10.04.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Tancer 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Communications Squadron, pose for a group photo, Oct. 4, 2022, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The 378th ECS's mission is to operate, secure and defend PSAB’s cyberspace systems while providing enduring and sustainable cyber and communications capabilities within AFCENT’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah J. Tancer)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 00:41
    Photo ID: 7450056
    VIRIN: 221004-F-WH833-1001
    Resolution: 7956x4475
    Size: 19.96 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 378th Expeditionary Communications Squadron [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Noah Tancer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
    Prince Sultan Air Base
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    378th Expeditionary Communications Squadron

