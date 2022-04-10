U.S. Airmen assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Communications Squadron, pose for a group photo, Oct. 4, 2022, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The 378th ECS's mission is to operate, secure and defend PSAB’s cyberspace systems while providing enduring and sustainable cyber and communications capabilities within AFCENT’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah J. Tancer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2022 Date Posted: 10.05.2022 00:41 Photo ID: 7450056 VIRIN: 221004-F-WH833-1001 Resolution: 7956x4475 Size: 19.96 MB Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 378th Expeditionary Communications Squadron [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Noah Tancer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.