Wolf Pack University builds a foundation for resilience

Technical Sgt. Zachary Sweigart, 8th Maintenance Squadron resource advisor, takes a group photo with his Wolf Pack University certificates at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 24, 2022. Wolf Pack University is a program designed to help Airmen develop resilience in the four Comprehensive Airman Fitness domains: physical, mental, social, and spiritual. The heritage hand signal depicted represents their affiliation to the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron. (Courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 08.24.2022