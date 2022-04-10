Florida Governor Ron DeSantis visits Coast Guard and other federal, state, and local partner agency personnel in the wake of Hurricane Ian

Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Nicholas Haas, assigned to Maritime Safety and Security Team New Orleans, Louisiana, shakes hands with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at the Matlacha-Pine Island Fire Department, Oct. 4, 2022, on Pine Island, Florida. The Coast Guard assisted and saved over 700 hundred lives and over 50 pets in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

