    NH Guardsmen mobilize to U.S.-Mexico border [Image 11 of 11]

    NH Guardsmen mobilize to U.S.-Mexico border

    PEMBROKE, NH, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    Spc. Jordan Post, New Hampshire Army National Guard, says farewell to family and friends after a departure ceremony held Oct. 3, 2022, at the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, New Hampshire. About 170 Soldiers are mobilizing to the U.S.-Mexico border for a year to assist Customs and Border Protection surveil and detect illegal immigrant crossings. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 16:39
    Photo ID: 7449590
    VIRIN: 221003-Z-HA185-0061
    Resolution: 4555x3253
    Size: 7.28 MB
    Location: PEMBROKE, NH, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NH Guardsmen mobilize to U.S.-Mexico border [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

