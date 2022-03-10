NH Guardsmen mobilize to U.S.-Mexico border

Spc. Jordan Post, New Hampshire Army National Guard, says farewell to family and friends after a departure ceremony held Oct. 3, 2022, at the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, New Hampshire. About 170 Soldiers are mobilizing to the U.S.-Mexico border for a year to assist Customs and Border Protection surveil and detect illegal immigrant crossings. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston)

Date Taken: 10.03.2022