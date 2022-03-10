NH Guardsmen mobilize to U.S.-Mexico border

Spc. Jordan Post, New Hampshire Army National Guard, says farewell to family and friends after a departure ceremony held Oct. 3, 2022, at the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, New Hampshire. About 170 Soldiers are mobilizing to the U.S.-Mexico border for a year to assist Customs and Border Protection surveil and detect illegal immigrant crossings. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2022 16:39
|Photo ID:
|7449590
|VIRIN:
|221003-Z-HA185-0061
|Resolution:
|4555x3253
|Size:
|7.28 MB
|Location:
|PEMBROKE, NH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
