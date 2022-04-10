The Defense Logistics Agency recently sent 27 members from the acquisition workforce to its Insight into Industry program at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business. The course was held Aug. 7-9 at the UVA campus.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2022 Date Posted: 10.04.2022 10:51 Photo ID: 7448869 VIRIN: 221004-D-OH989-001 Resolution: 1898x1440 Size: 1.01 MB Location: VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DLA acquisition professionals complete Insights into Industry program at UVA, by Nancy Benecki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.