USS Tripoli ETT

221004-N-IL330-2031 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 4, 2022) – Senior Chief Gas Turbine Systems Technician Juan Acosta, from Laredo, Texas, conducts training during an engineering training team drill in a machinery room aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Oct. 4, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley)

