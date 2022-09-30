Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Cross Dental Assistant Training Program graduates 8 students

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Photo by Eve Baker 

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    Fort Wainwright held a graduation ceremony Saturday for eight students who graduated from the Red Cross Dental Assistant Training Program, which began May 2. From left are Capt. Emer Bajuelos, program coordinator for the Kamish Clinic; Gabrielle Rubenstein, Red Cross Alaska board member; Maureen Wacholtz; Jacquelynn Silva; Sonya Granados-Aguirre; Keyshla Marie Matos Velázquez; Madalynn Grace Portwood; Heather Goodridge-Woods; Brianna Cady; and Col. Nate Surrey, Fort Wainwright garrison commander. Not pictured is graduate Celysha N. Theodore, who participated virtually. (photo by Taylar Sausen)

