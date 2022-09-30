Red Cross Dental Assistant Training Program graduates 8 students

Fort Wainwright held a graduation ceremony Saturday for eight students who graduated from the Red Cross Dental Assistant Training Program, which began May 2. From left are Capt. Emer Bajuelos, program coordinator for the Kamish Clinic; Gabrielle Rubenstein, Red Cross Alaska board member; Maureen Wacholtz; Jacquelynn Silva; Sonya Granados-Aguirre; Keyshla Marie Matos Velázquez; Madalynn Grace Portwood; Heather Goodridge-Woods; Brianna Cady; and Col. Nate Surrey, Fort Wainwright garrison commander. Not pictured is graduate Celysha N. Theodore, who participated virtually. (photo by Taylar Sausen)

