    Army Best Squad Competition

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2022

    Photo by Spc. DiMenno Connor 

    82nd Airborne Division

    U.S. Army Spc Samuel E. Alvarez of Squad 1, representing U.S. Army Forces Command, participates in the 12-mile foot march event during the Army’s first-ever Best Squad Competition, held on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 4, 2022. The Army Best Squad Competition focuses on the most influential level of leadership where the majority of our Soldiers reside; the Squad. The “Squad” extends beyond a traditional infantry squad to any small-unit group of Soldiers, connected by a squad leader, who has the most direct impact on their lives. Soldiers never fight alone, the unbreakable bonds forged through shared hardship and unending support for one another are the hallmark of our most successful small units. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Connor DiMenno)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 18:52
    Photo ID: 7447721
    VIRIN: 221003-A-WQ414-1017
    Resolution: 2850x3452
    Size: 8.65 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Best Squad Competition, by SPC DiMenno Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PAO
    Public Affairs
    ComCam
    U.S. Army
    Best Squad Competition
    BestSquad
    ArmyBestSquad
    Army’sBestSquad

