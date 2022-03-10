U.S. Army Spc Samuel E. Alvarez of Squad 1, representing U.S. Army Forces Command, participates in the 12-mile foot march event during the Army’s first-ever Best Squad Competition, held on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 4, 2022. The Army Best Squad Competition focuses on the most influential level of leadership where the majority of our Soldiers reside; the Squad. The “Squad” extends beyond a traditional infantry squad to any small-unit group of Soldiers, connected by a squad leader, who has the most direct impact on their lives. Soldiers never fight alone, the unbreakable bonds forged through shared hardship and unending support for one another are the hallmark of our most successful small units. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Connor DiMenno)

