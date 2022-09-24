2nd Lt. Joseph Pangelinan, the officer in charge of Military Personnel Flight, proposes to his girlfriend at the 75th Annual Air Force Ball for Buckley Space Force Base at the Heritage Eagle Bend Golf Club, Colo. on Sept. 24, 2022. During the Air Force Ball, Col. Marcus Jackson, Space Base Delta 2 commander, recognized and celebrated Pangelinan’s engagement and thanked him as well as coined him for leading the Air Force Ball committee that was in charge of organizing this year's Air Force Ball. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn S. Yepez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2022 Date Posted: 10.03.2022 17:00 Photo ID: 7447541 VIRIN: 220924-X-UC044-1079 Resolution: 1800x1198 Size: 771.25 KB Location: AURORA, CO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 75th Annual U.S. Air Force Ball [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Madelyn Yepez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.