Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    75th Annual U.S. Air Force Ball [Image 5 of 6]

    75th Annual U.S. Air Force Ball

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Yepez 

    Space Base Delta 2

    2nd Lt. Joseph Pangelinan, the officer in charge of Military Personnel Flight, proposes to his girlfriend at the 75th Annual Air Force Ball for Buckley Space Force Base at the Heritage Eagle Bend Golf Club, Colo. on Sept. 24, 2022. During the Air Force Ball, Col. Marcus Jackson, Space Base Delta 2 commander, recognized and celebrated Pangelinan’s engagement and thanked him as well as coined him for leading the Air Force Ball committee that was in charge of organizing this year's Air Force Ball. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn S. Yepez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 17:00
    Photo ID: 7447541
    VIRIN: 220924-X-UC044-1079
    Resolution: 1800x1198
    Size: 771.25 KB
    Location: AURORA, CO, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th Annual U.S. Air Force Ball [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Madelyn Yepez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    75th Annual U.S. Air Force Ball Proposal
    75th Annual U.S. Air Force Ball Proposal
    75th Annual U.S. Air Force Ball
    75th Annual U.S. Air Force Ball
    75th Annual U.S. Air Force Ball
    75th Annual Air Force Ball

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    proposal
    engagement
    Air Force
    Space Force
    7th Annual Air Force Ball

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT