South Dakota Air National Guard’s 114th Fighter Wing conducted live field exercises that simulated a terrorist attack of chemical agents at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota, Oct. 1, 2022. The exercise sharpens the unit’s proficiency in responding to a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) attack by testing its ability to don protective equipment quickly, assess various chemical exposures, utilize Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) skills required for the scenario and safely resume flying and training operations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2022 Date Posted: 10.02.2022 14:17 Photo ID: 7445709 VIRIN: 221001-Z-LQ671-1035 Resolution: 6857x4576 Size: 15.86 MB Location: SD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 114th FW CBRN attack exercise [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Luke Olson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.