    2022 114th FW CBRN attack exercise [Image 9 of 10]

    2022 114th FW CBRN attack exercise

    SD, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Olson 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    South Dakota Air National Guard’s 114th Fighter Wing conducted live field exercises that simulated a terrorist attack of chemical agents at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota, Oct. 1, 2022. The exercise sharpens the unit’s proficiency in responding to a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) attack by testing its ability to don protective equipment quickly, assess various chemical exposures, utilize Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) skills required for the scenario and safely resume flying and training operations.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2022
    Date Posted: 10.02.2022 14:17
    Photo ID: 7445709
    VIRIN: 221001-Z-LQ671-1035
    Resolution: 6857x4576
    Size: 15.86 MB
    Location: SD, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 114th FW CBRN attack exercise [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Luke Olson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    South Dakota
    Sioux Falls
    SD
    114th Fighter Wing
    Joe Foss Field

