Senior Chief Joshua Jenness stands proudly with the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Marcus Hanna, July 29, 2022. The team's mission is to service, inspect, and replace navigational aids in the Northeast that may be due for maintenance, have been displaced, damaged, or are at the end of its hull life. USCGC Marcus Hanna is responsible for a total of 376 aids to navigation. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Amber Howie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2022 Date Posted: 10.01.2022 19:02 Photo ID: 7445331 VIRIN: 220729-G-MJ422-049 Resolution: 4712x3145 Size: 4.08 MB Location: PORTLAND, ME, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Cutter Marcus Hanna works buoys in the Northeast [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Amber Howie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.