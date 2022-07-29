Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Marcus Hanna works buoys in the Northeast [Image 11 of 11]

    Coast Guard Cutter Marcus Hanna works buoys in the Northeast

    PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Amber Howie 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Senior Chief Joshua Jenness stands proudly with the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Marcus Hanna, July 29, 2022. The team's mission is to service, inspect, and replace navigational aids in the Northeast that may be due for maintenance, have been displaced, damaged, or are at the end of its hull life. USCGC Marcus Hanna is responsible for a total of 376 aids to navigation. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Amber Howie)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 10.01.2022 19:02
    Location: PORTLAND, ME, US 
