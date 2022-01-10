General Daniel Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, meets with Florida National Guard (FLNG) soldiers from the 715th Military Police Company as they distribute needed supplies in Lehigh Acres, Fla., on Saturday, October 1, 2022. As Hurricane Ian swept through the state of Florida, the FLNG responded to civilians' needs in a disastrous event.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2022 Date Posted: 10.01.2022 15:49 Photo ID: 7445219 VIRIN: 221001-A-LB058-583 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 7.82 MB Location: LEHIGH ACRES, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief of the National Guard Bureau Visits Florida in Wake of Hurricane Ian [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Alexander Helman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.