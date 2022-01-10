Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of the National Guard Bureau Visits Florida in Wake of Hurricane Ian [Image 1 of 2]

    Chief of the National Guard Bureau Visits Florida in Wake of Hurricane Ian

    LEHIGH ACRES, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Alexander Helman 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    General Daniel Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, meets with Florida National Guard (FLNG) soldiers from the 715th Military Police Company as they distribute needed supplies in Lehigh Acres, Fla., on Saturday, October 1, 2022. As Hurricane Ian swept through the state of Florida, the FLNG responded to civilians' needs in a disastrous event.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2022
    Date Posted: 10.01.2022 15:49
    Photo ID: 7445219
    VIRIN: 221001-A-LB058-583
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.82 MB
    Location: LEHIGH ACRES, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief of the National Guard Bureau Visits Florida in Wake of Hurricane Ian [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Alexander Helman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NationalGuard
    AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere
    HurricaneIan
    22DODHurricane

