2nd Brigade, 78th Training Division, 84th Training Command hosts mass retirement ceremony

The 2nd Brigade, 78th Training Division, 84th Training Command recognized Soldiers and their families with a special retirement ceremony, September 17, 2022 at Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island. The careers of 69 Soldiers who honorably served their country with duty, selfless service and devotion were celebrated. Rhode Island Senator Jack Reed was a guest speaker among several VIPs at the ceremony.

