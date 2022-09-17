Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Brigade, 78th Training Division, 84th Training Command hosts mass retirement ceremony [Image 2 of 11]

    2nd Brigade, 78th Training Division, 84th Training Command hosts mass retirement ceremony

    RI, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Salvatore Ottaviano 

    78th Training Division

    The 2nd Brigade, 78th Training Division, 84th Training Command recognized Soldiers and their families with a special retirement ceremony, September 17, 2022 at Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island. The careers of 69 Soldiers who honorably served their country with duty, selfless service and devotion were celebrated. Rhode Island Senator Jack Reed was a guest speaker among several VIPs at the ceremony.

    Date Taken: 09.17.2022
    Date Posted: 10.01.2022 14:59
    Photo ID: 7445203
    VIRIN: 220917-A-QJ906-169
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: RI, US
    This work, 2nd Brigade, 78th Training Division, 84th Training Command hosts mass retirement ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Salvatore Ottaviano, identified by DVIDS

    2nd Brigade
    Senator Jack Reed
    84th Training Command
    78th Training Division
    Senator Jack Reed. Press Release

