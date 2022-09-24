Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle in Newport, RI [Image 7 of 7]

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle in Newport, RI

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Noel 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Barque Eagle held military tours and held a ceremony for the presentation of a resolution commending Tall Ships America while moored in Newport, RI on Sep. 24, 2022. Throughout the spring, summer, and fall, Eagle will train cadets and officer candidates, teaching them practical seamanship skills while indoctrinating them in the Coast Guard’s afloat leadership laboratory. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan L. Noel)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2022
    Date Posted: 10.01.2022 13:35
    Photo ID: 7445175
    VIRIN: 220924-G-IY621-1064
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.79 MB
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle in Newport, RI [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Ryan Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Operations
    Tradition
    New England
    Recognition
    Northeast
    First District

