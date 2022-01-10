Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Museum Volunteer in Action [Image 1 of 4]

    Naval Museum Volunteer in Action

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2022

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Norfolk (October 1, 2022) Jim Beutte, one of the Volunteer Museum Docents at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, provides some meaningful interpretation visitors who arrived as part of the USS Wisconsin annual reunion. Battleship Wisconsin is located next to the museum. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

