Firefly Successfully Launches Alpha Flight 002 "To The Black"

Team Vandenberg launched multiple satellites to low Earth orbit aboard Firefly's Alpha vehicle from Vandenberg's Space Launch Complex-2, Oct. 1, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., Pacific Daylight Time. (U.S. Space Force photo by Specialist 4 Daniel Sanchez)
