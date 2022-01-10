Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Firefly Successfully Launches Alpha Flight 002 "To The Black"

    Firefly Successfully Launches Alpha Flight 002 &quot;To The Black&quot;

    CA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Daniel Sanchez 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Team Vandenberg launched multiple satellites to low Earth orbit aboard Firefly's Alpha vehicle from Vandenberg's Space Launch Complex-2, Oct. 1, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., Pacific Daylight Time. (U.S. Space Force photo by Specialist 4 Daniel Sanchez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2022
    Date Posted: 10.01.2022 05:20
    Photo ID: 7444948
    VIRIN: 221001-F-WY757-003
    Resolution: 3607x2400
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Firefly Successfully Launches Alpha Flight 002 "To The Black", by SrA Daniel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Space Force
    Vandenberg Space Force Base
    SLD 30
    Space Launch Delta 30
    Firefly Aerospace

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT