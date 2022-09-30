Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93)

220930-N-ZQ263-1121 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 30, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93), USS John Finn (DDG 113), USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108), and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) sail in formation as part of a strait transit exercise during scheduled operations with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (NIMCSG). The NIMCSG is enhancing mission readiness through simulated real-world scenarios and demonstrating their ability to perform as an integrated unit. Chung-Hoon is operating with NIMCSG in preparation for an upcoming deployment.

