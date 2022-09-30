Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) [Image 2 of 2]

    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.30.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Lagadi 

    USS CHUNG-HOON (DDG 93)

    220930-N-ZQ263-1121 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 30, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93), USS John Finn (DDG 113), USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108), and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) sail in formation as part of a strait transit exercise during scheduled operations with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (NIMCSG). The NIMCSG is enhancing mission readiness through simulated real-world scenarios and demonstrating their ability to perform as an integrated unit. Chung-Hoon is operating with NIMCSG in preparation for an upcoming deployment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 10.01.2022 00:37
    Photo ID: 7444803
    VIRIN: 220930-N-ZQ263-1121
    Resolution: 6985x4662
    Size: 993.16 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Kenneth Lagadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93)
    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT