    Keesler Marina Park [Image 4 of 5]

    Keesler Marina Park

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    The Keesler Marina Park sign is displayed the entrance to the park on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Sept. 30, 2022. Base residents have access to various amenities and boat ramp access at the marina. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 15:19
    Photo ID: 7443964
    VIRIN: 220930-F-TX306-1081
    Resolution: 3376x6000
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler Marina Park [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Keesler Air Force Base
    81st Training Wing

