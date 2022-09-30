Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Optima Disposition Study Public Meeting Set for Oct. 5

    OK, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District established a 30-day public comment period related to the disposition of Optima Lake, Texas County, Oklahoma beginning Oct. 3 and will host a public meeting to assess the economic, social, and environmental impacts of disposing of the federally authorized project.
    The USACE will host an informational, open house style meeting at the Texas County Activity Center, 402 N Sunset Lane, Guymon, OK 739421, Oct. 5 from 5 – 8 p.m.

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Tulsa District
    Optima Lake

