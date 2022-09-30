Optima Disposition Study Public Meeting Set for Oct. 5

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District established a 30-day public comment period related to the disposition of Optima Lake, Texas County, Oklahoma beginning Oct. 3 and will host a public meeting to assess the economic, social, and environmental impacts of disposing of the federally authorized project.

The USACE will host an informational, open house style meeting at the Texas County Activity Center, 402 N Sunset Lane, Guymon, OK 739421, Oct. 5 from 5 – 8 p.m.

