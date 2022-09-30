142nd Wing Leadership Honors Departing Veterans

Col. Christopher Lantagne, 142nd Wing Vice Commander, poses with Dick Shores, a Vietnam veteran, at Portland International Airport (PDX), September 30th, 2022, Portland, Ore. 142nd Wing leadership, along with members of the United States Coast Guard, were present to send off a group of 56 veterans departing to Washington D.C., as part of the Honor Flight Program. The Honor Flight Program was initiated in 2005, and provides roundtrip flights and chaparones to veterans wishing to visit various war memorials in Washington D.C. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Frank)

