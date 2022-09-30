Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    142nd Wing Leadership Honors Departing Veterans [Image 6 of 6]

    142nd Wing Leadership Honors Departing Veterans

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Frank 

    142nd Wing

    Col. Christopher Lantagne, 142nd Wing Vice Commander, poses with Dick Shores, a Vietnam veteran, at Portland International Airport (PDX), September 30th, 2022, Portland, Ore. 142nd Wing leadership, along with members of the United States Coast Guard, were present to send off a group of 56 veterans departing to Washington D.C., as part of the Honor Flight Program. The Honor Flight Program was initiated in 2005, and provides roundtrip flights and chaparones to veterans wishing to visit various war memorials in Washington D.C. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Frank)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 13:55
    Photo ID: 7443619
    VIRIN: 093022-Z-WT152-0006
    Resolution: 4680x3124
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: PORTLAND, OR, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 142nd Wing Leadership Honors Departing Veterans [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    142nd Wing Leadership Honors Departing Veterans
    142nd Wing Leadership Honors Departing Veterans
    142nd Wing Leadership Honors Departing Veterans
    142nd Wing Leadership Honors Departing Veterans
    142nd Wing Leadership Honors Departing Veterans
    142nd Wing Leadership Honors Departing Veterans

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Veteran
    service
    honor
    Honor Flight
    Vietnam
    WWII

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT