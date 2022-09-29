Martin Army Community Hospital commissioned another Physician Assistant through the Interservice Physician Assistant Program. We congratulate 1st Lt. Randal Blake upon his successful completion of the program and his receiving his commission as an Army Officer.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 12:18
|Photo ID:
|7443430
|VIRIN:
|220929-A-ZD134-1002
|Resolution:
|2843x3671
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Martin Army Community Hospital commissioned another Physician Assistant [Image 2 of 2], by John Tongret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT