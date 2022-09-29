Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Martin Army Community Hospital commissioned another Physician Assistant

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Photo by John Tongret 

    Martin Army Community Hospital

    Martin Army Community Hospital commissioned another Physician Assistant through the Interservice Physician Assistant Program. We congratulate 1st Lt. Randal Blake upon his successful completion of the program and his receiving his commission as an Army Officer.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 12:18
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Army Medicine
    Martin Army Community Hospital
    Fort Benning

