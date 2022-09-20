1-320th FAR conducts Table VI Qualifications

Soldiers assigned to Comanche Battery, 1st Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct Table VI qualifications on the M777 Howitzer on September 20, 2022, at Cincu Training Area, Romania. 101st units will support V Corps mission to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank and engage in multinational exercises with partners across the European continent to reassure our Nations allies. (U.S. Army photos by 2nd Lt. Grant Dalton, 1-320th FAR, Unit Public Affairs Representative.)

