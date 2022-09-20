Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-320th FAR conducts Table VI Qualifications [Image 2 of 4]

    1-320th FAR conducts Table VI Qualifications

    CINCU TRAINING AREA, ROMANIA

    09.20.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

    Soldiers assigned to Comanche Battery, 1st Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct Table VI qualifications on the M777 Howitzer on September 20, 2022, at Cincu Training Area, Romania. 101st units will support V Corps mission to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank and engage in multinational exercises with partners across the European continent to reassure our Nations allies. (U.S. Army photos by 2nd Lt. Grant Dalton, 1-320th FAR, Unit Public Affairs Representative.)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 10:51
    Photo ID: 7443239
    VIRIN: 220920-A-GG328-103
    Resolution: 1600x900
    Size: 367.38 KB
    Location: CINCU TRAINING AREA, RO
    This work, 1-320th FAR conducts Table VI Qualifications [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    101st Airborne Division
    EUCOM
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    europeansupport2022

