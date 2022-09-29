Florida National Guard Assists in Wake of Hurricane Ian

Florida National Guard (FLNG) soldiers work alongside civilian personnel to refuel trucks in Gainesville, Fla., essential to the Hurricane Ian relief mission, Thursday, September 28, 2022. As Hurricane Ian swept the state of Florida, FLNG troops worked with civilian infrastructure to provide aid. (U.S Army Photo by Pfc. Alexander Helman)

Date Taken: 09.29.2022
Location: GAINESVILLE, FL, US