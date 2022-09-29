Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Florida National Guard Assists in Wake of Hurricane Ian [Image 3 of 3]

    Florida National Guard Assists in Wake of Hurricane Ian

    GAINESVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Alexander Helman 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Florida National Guard (FLNG) soldiers work alongside civilian personnel to refuel trucks in Gainesville, Fla., essential to the Hurricane Ian relief mission, Thursday, September 28, 2022. As Hurricane Ian swept the state of Florida, FLNG troops worked with civilian infrastructure to provide aid. (U.S Army Photo by Pfc. Alexander Helman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 10:37
    Photo ID: 7443202
    VIRIN: 220929-A-LB058-424
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.56 MB
    Location: GAINESVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Florida National Guard Assists in Wake of Hurricane Ian [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Alexander Helman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NationalGuard
    AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere
    HurricaneIan
    22DODHurricane

