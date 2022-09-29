Hurricane Ian cleanup at Naval Air Station Key West

KEY WEST, Fla. (Sept. 29, 2022) - Naval Air Station Key West personnel conduct recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian on Sept 29, 2022. NAS Key West community consists of approximately 5200 service members and their families from the Navy, Marines, Air Force, Army, and Coast Guard, as well as civilian employees, foreign dignitaries and retirees. NAS Key West’s national security mission supports Warfighter Readiness requirements for Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, National Guard units, federal agencies, and allied forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas V. Huynh/released).

