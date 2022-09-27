Dr. Magdalena Neueder, Bavarian State Chancellery, left, speaks with members of the Noise Abatement Commission to exchange ideas and opinions at a semi-annual meeting at Katterbach Army Airfield, Sept. 27, 2022. Noise Abatement Commission meetings are scheduled twice a year in the spring and fall to discuss the 12 CAB Summer Flight Program. 12 CAB is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's Forward Deployed Corps in Europe. They work alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retain command and control for all rotational and assigned units in the European Theater. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Mort)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2022 Date Posted: 09.30.2022 07:18 Photo ID: 7442892 VIRIN: 220927-A-YQ762-0006 Resolution: 6333x3958 Size: 17.15 MB Location: ANSBACH, DE Web Views: 33 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ansbach and Illesheim Noise Abatement Commission meet at Katterbach [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Thomas Mort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.