Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ansbach and Illesheim Noise Abatement Commission meet at Katterbach [Image 1 of 4]

    Ansbach and Illesheim Noise Abatement Commission meet at Katterbach

    ANSBACH, GERMANY

    09.27.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Mort 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Dr. Magdalena Neueder, Bavarian State Chancellery, left, speaks with members of the Noise Abatement Commission to exchange ideas and opinions at a semi-annual meeting at Katterbach Army Airfield, Sept. 27, 2022. Noise Abatement Commission meetings are scheduled twice a year in the spring and fall to discuss the 12 CAB Summer Flight Program. 12 CAB is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's Forward Deployed Corps in Europe. They work alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retain command and control for all rotational and assigned units in the European Theater. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Mort)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 07:18
    Photo ID: 7442892
    VIRIN: 220927-A-YQ762-0006
    Resolution: 6333x3958
    Size: 17.15 MB
    Location: ANSBACH, DE 
    Web Views: 33
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ansbach and Illesheim Noise Abatement Commission meet at Katterbach [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Thomas Mort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ansbach and Illesheim Noise Abatement Commission meet at Katterbach
    Ansbach and Illesheim Noise Abatement Commission meet at Katterbach
    Ansbach and Illesheim Noise Abatement Commission meet at Katterbach
    Ansbach and Illesheim Noise Abatement Commission meet at Katterbach

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ansbach and Illesheim Noise Abatement Commission meet at Katterbach

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usarmy
    12CAB
    featurehighlight
    StrongerTogether
    armynewswire
    europeansupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT