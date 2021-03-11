Contract awarded for Center Hill Dam Spillway Gates Replacement Project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District awarded a $91,250,000 contract Sept. 29, 2022, to Prime American Bridge for the Center Hill Dam Spillway Gates Replacement Project. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)
