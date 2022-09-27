Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALCOM and JTF North hold annual staff exchange [Image 3 of 5]

    ALCOM and JTF North hold annual staff exchange

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Shelimar Rivera-Rosado 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Nahom, commander of Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, Alaskan Command, U.S. Northern Command; and 11th Air Force, Pacific Air Forces, sits with Royal Canadian Air Force Brig. Gen. Pascal Godbout, commander of Joint Task Force North, during a briefing at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 27, 2022. Each year, leadership hosts an annual staff exchange between ALCOM and JTFN to enhance collaboration and better address the growing safety, security, and defense operations challenges within the North American Arctic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shelimar Rivera Rosado)

    This work, ALCOM and JTF North hold annual staff exchange [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Shelimar Rivera-Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ALASKA
    CANADA
    JBER
    ALCOM
    JTFN

