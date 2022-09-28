Hackathon II partnership with Odenton Library, AACPL

ODENTON, Md. – Soldiers from the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) hosted a Hackathon event in partnership with the Odenton Library, Anne Arundel County Public Library, September 28, to encourage teens interest in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math). There was a Capture the Flag (CTF) competition, as well as a Basic Python, Password Cracking, and an Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) Tools station for the teens to participate in. The brigade and Odenton Library will host a second Teen Hackathon event on October 25, 2023. For more information visit the AACPL website at https://www.aacpl.net/.
