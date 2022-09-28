Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Great Lakes fire station gets much needed repairs [Image 1 of 2]

    Great Lakes fire station gets much needed repairs

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Sept. 29, 2022) A photo of the newly-renovated BLDG 2801, Naval Station Great Lakes' second fire station for the Great Lakes Fire & Emergency Services. In the past year, Great Lakes Fire & Emergency Services responded to 2,500 calls, protecting a population of 25,000 service members, civilians, and their families, with only 40 of 49 billets occupied. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston)

