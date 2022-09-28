GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Sept. 29, 2022) A photo of the newly-renovated BLDG 2801, Naval Station Great Lakes' second fire station for the Great Lakes Fire & Emergency Services. In the past year, Great Lakes Fire & Emergency Services responded to 2,500 calls, protecting a population of 25,000 service members, civilians, and their families, with only 40 of 49 billets occupied. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston)
Great Lakes fire station gets much needed repairs
Naval Station Great Lakes
