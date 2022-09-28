Great Lakes fire station gets much needed repairs

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Sept. 29, 2022) A photo of the newly-renovated BLDG 2801, Naval Station Great Lakes' second fire station for the Great Lakes Fire & Emergency Services. In the past year, Great Lakes Fire & Emergency Services responded to 2,500 calls, protecting a population of 25,000 service members, civilians, and their families, with only 40 of 49 billets occupied. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston)

