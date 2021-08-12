The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville awarded a $109,450,000 contract Sept. 28, 2022, to American Bridge Company for the Wolf Creek Dam Spillway Gates Replacement Project. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)
Contract awarded for Wolf Creek Dam Spillway Gates Replacement Project
