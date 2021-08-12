Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Contract awarded for Wolf Creek Dam Spillway Gates Replacement Project

    JAMESTOWN, KY, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2021

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville awarded a $109,450,000 contract Sept. 28, 2022, to American Bridge Company for the Wolf Creek Dam Spillway Gates Replacement Project. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

    USACE
    Kentucky
    Jamestown
    Wolf Creek Dam
    Spillway Gates
    Spillway Gates Replacement Project

