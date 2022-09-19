A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle pilot assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron from Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, poses for a photo during the first day of the Tactical Leadership Programme 22-3 at Los Llanos Air Base, Spain, Sept. 19, 2022. During this two week course, NATO and allied forces’ flight leaders are prepared to be mission commanders, lead coalition force air strike packages and provide tactical air expertise to NATO agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.19.2022 Date Posted: 09.29.2022 05:34 Photo ID: 7441220 VIRIN: 220919-F-KG386-1029 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 5.86 MB Location: ALBACETE, ES Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TLP 22-3 - F-15 Ops [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Charles Welty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.