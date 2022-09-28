Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Nitze Change of Command [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Nitze Change of Command

    GULF OF ADEN

    09.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220928-N-EH998-1020 GULF OF ADEN (Sept. 28, 2022) Sideboys salute Cmdr. Sam Sarieni during a change of command ceremony aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) in the Gulf of Aden, Sept. 28. USS Nitze is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 04:13
    Photo ID: 7441176
    VIRIN: 220928-N-EH998-1020
    Resolution: 6364x4243
    Size: 869.92 KB
    Location: GULF OF ADEN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Nitze Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

