    European Partnerships, team building and cooperation

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    09.23.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The deputy commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command and the commanders of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade and Army Field Support Battalion-Africa pose for a photo with Italian army leadership from the local area in Livorno, Italy, Sept. 23. Army Brig. Gen. Wanda Williams, Col. Crystal Hills and Lt. Col. Alex Amato understand the important of continuous cooperation, partnership and team building with our NATO Allies and partner nations in Europe. (photo by Sgt. 1st Class Guido Fermin)

