The deputy commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command and the commanders of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade and Army Field Support Battalion-Africa pose for a photo with Italian army leadership from the local area in Livorno, Italy, Sept. 23. Army Brig. Gen. Wanda Williams, Col. Crystal Hills and Lt. Col. Alex Amato understand the important of continuous cooperation, partnership and team building with our NATO Allies and partner nations in Europe. (photo by Sgt. 1st Class Guido Fermin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2022 Date Posted: 09.29.2022 02:43 Photo ID: 7441072 VIRIN: 220923-A-SM279-775 Resolution: 3753x2247 Size: 1.95 MB Location: LIVORNO, IT Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, European Partnerships, team building and cooperation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.