Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen from Joint Task Force-Alaska work with the community of Golovin, Alaska, repairing infrastructure for Operation Merbok Response, Sept. 27, 2022. More than 130 members of the Alaska Organized Militia, which includes members of the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, were activated following a disaster declaration issued Sept. 17 after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok caused dramatic flooding across more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coastline. (Alaska National Guard photo by Pfc. Bradford Jackson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2022 Date Posted: 09.28.2022 20:38 Photo ID: 7440769 VIRIN: 220927-Z-AJ907-1022 Resolution: 6000x3376 Size: 6.38 MB Location: GOLOVIN, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Task Force-Alaska works storm recovery efforts in Golovin, Alaska for Operation Merbok Response [Image 18 of 18], by PFC Bradford Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.