Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Task Force-Alaska works storm recovery efforts in Golovin, Alaska for Operation Merbok Response [Image 16 of 18]

    Joint Task Force-Alaska works storm recovery efforts in Golovin, Alaska for Operation Merbok Response

    GOLOVIN, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Bradford Jackson 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen from Joint Task Force-Alaska work with the community of Golovin, Alaska, repairing infrastructure for Operation Merbok Response, Sept. 27, 2022. More than 130 members of the Alaska Organized Militia, which includes members of the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, were activated following a disaster declaration issued Sept. 17 after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok caused dramatic flooding across more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coastline. (Alaska National Guard photo by Pfc. Bradford Jackson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 20:38
    Photo ID: 7440769
    VIRIN: 220927-Z-AJ907-1022
    Resolution: 6000x3376
    Size: 6.38 MB
    Location: GOLOVIN, AK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force-Alaska works storm recovery efforts in Golovin, Alaska for Operation Merbok Response [Image 18 of 18], by PFC Bradford Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Task Force-Alaska arrives in Golovin, Alaska for Operation Merbok Response
    Joint Task Force-Alaska arrives in Golovin, Alaska for Operation Merbok Response
    Joint Task Force-Alaska arrives in Golovin, Alaska for Operation Merbok Response
    Joint Task Force-Alaska works storm recovery efforts in Golovin, Alaska for Operation Merbok Response
    Joint Task Force-Alaska works storm recovery efforts in Golovin, Alaska for Operation Merbok Response
    Joint Task Force-Alaska works storm recovery efforts in Golovin, Alaska for Operation Merbok Response
    Joint Task Force-Alaska works storm recovery efforts in Golovin, Alaska for Operation Merbok Response
    Joint Task Force-Alaska works storm recovery efforts in Golovin, Alaska for Operation Merbok Response
    Joint Task Force-Alaska works storm recovery efforts in Golovin, Alaska for Operation Merbok Response
    Joint Task Force-Alaska works storm recovery efforts in Golovin, Alaska for Operation Merbok Response
    Joint Task Force-Alaska works storm recovery efforts in Golovin, Alaska for Operation Merbok Response
    Joint Task Force-Alaska works storm recovery efforts in Golovin, Alaska for Operation Merbok Response
    Joint Task Force-Alaska works storm recovery efforts in Golovin, Alaska for Operation Merbok Response
    Joint Task Force-Alaska works storm recovery efforts in Golovin, Alaska for Operation Merbok Response
    Joint Task Force-Alaska works storm recovery efforts in Golovin, Alaska for Operation Merbok Response
    Joint Task Force-Alaska works storm recovery efforts in Golovin, Alaska for Operation Merbok Response
    Joint Task Force-Alaska works storm recovery efforts in Golovin, Alaska for Operation Merbok Response
    Joint Task Force-Alaska works storm recovery efforts in Golovin, Alaska for Operation Merbok Response

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    emergency response
    Alaska National Guard
    Alaska Organized Militia
    Operation Merbok Response
    Golovin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT