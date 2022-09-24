Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard responds to Typhoon Merbok in Alaska [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard responds to Typhoon Merbok in Alaska

    CHEVAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Global Diving and Salvage, Alaska Chadux Network and locally contracted residents in the community of Chevak, Alaska tackle the cleanup of various fuel storage containers Sept. 24, 2022, that floated away during Typhoon Chevak. The Coast Guard responded in 32 Arctic and Western Alaska communities in the aftermath of the storm. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Alaska Chadux Network)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 18:29
    Location: CHEVAK, AK, US 
    D17
    Coast Guard Alaska
    Chevak
    Coast Guard Sector Anchorage
    Typhoon Merbok

