    USS Normandy Participates in SWATT [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Normandy Participates in SWATT

    UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Malachi Lakey 

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    220928-N-LK647-0046 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (Sept. 28, 2022) Sonar Technician (Surface) Seaman Bryan Evans, left, and Fire Controlman (AEGIS) 3rd Class Christopher Reysno salute the national ensign during colors aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) after the ship’s return to home port following the completion Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training (SWATT). Normandy was underway as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group conducting SWATT exercises to increase lethality, ensure combat readiness, and promote tactical innovation. SWATT is led by the Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center, whose mission is to increase the tactical proficiency and lethality of the surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

    This work, USS Normandy Participates in SWATT [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Malachi Lakey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Gerald R. Ford
    USS Normandy
    CSG-12
    CG-60
    CVN-78
    SWATT

