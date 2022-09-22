Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former Deputy Secretary of Defense Robert O. Work Inducted as 25th Member of NPS Hall of Fame

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Norket 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    The Honorable Robert O. Work addresses the crowd during his Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Herrmann Hall, Sept. 22. Work became the 25th member of the school’s prestigious Hall of Fame and served as the commencement speaker at the Summer Quarter Graduation Ceremony the following day.

    Former Deputy Secretary of Defense Robert O. Work Inducted as 25th Member of NPS Hall of Fame

