Former Deputy Secretary of Defense Robert O. Work Inducted as 25th Member of NPS Hall of Fame

The Honorable Robert O. Work addresses the crowd during his Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Herrmann Hall, Sept. 22. Work became the 25th member of the school’s prestigious Hall of Fame and served as the commencement speaker at the Summer Quarter Graduation Ceremony the following day.

