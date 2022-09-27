Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FEMA Staging [Image 2 of 5]

    FEMA Staging

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Todd 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Equipment and supplies for the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Defense Logistics Agency continue to arrive at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Sept. 27, 2022. The installation is an established Incident Support Base and is used to pre-position equipment and personnel to rapidly deploy to areas that may be affected by Hurricane Ian. (U.S. Air Force photo byAirman 1st Class Juliana Todd)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 16:06
    Photo ID: 7440466
    VIRIN: 220927-F-MG843-0001
    Resolution: 5974x3999
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA Staging [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FEMA Staging
    FEMA Staging
    FEMA Staging
    FEMA Staging
    FEMA Staging

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    TAGS

    FEMA
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Staging
    Hurricane Ian

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT