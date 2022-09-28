Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Florida National Guard prepares for Hurricane Ian relief [Image 1 of 2]

    Florida National Guard prepares for Hurricane Ian relief

    FL, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Alexander Helman 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. 1st Class Renicka Cole, a Financial Management Technician in the Florida National Guard’s 153rd Financial Management Support Detachment out of St. Augustine, Fla., overlooks crucial financial documents in the relief effort against Hurricane Ian. Financial Management Technicians in the FLNG are tasked with managing resources and financial operations crucial to missions.

    #NationalGuard
    #AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere
    #HurricaneIan
    #22DODHurricane

