Sgt. 1st Class Renicka Cole, a Financial Management Technician in the Florida National Guard’s 153rd Financial Management Support Detachment out of St. Augustine, Fla., overlooks crucial financial documents in the relief effort against Hurricane Ian. Financial Management Technicians in the FLNG are tasked with managing resources and financial operations crucial to missions.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2022 Date Posted: 09.28.2022 15:58 Photo ID: 7440422 VIRIN: 220928-A-LB058-890 Resolution: 5295x4473 Size: 6.05 MB Location: FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Florida National Guard prepares for Hurricane Ian relief [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Alexander Helman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.