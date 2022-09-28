Sgt. 1st Class Renicka Cole, a Financial Management Technician in the Florida National Guard’s 153rd Financial Management Support Detachment out of St. Augustine, Fla., overlooks crucial financial documents in the relief effort against Hurricane Ian. Financial Management Technicians in the FLNG are tasked with managing resources and financial operations crucial to missions.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2022 15:58
|Photo ID:
|7440422
|VIRIN:
|220928-A-LB058-890
|Resolution:
|5295x4473
|Size:
|6.05 MB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Florida National Guard prepares for Hurricane Ian relief [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Alexander Helman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Florida National Guard prepares for Hurricane Ian relief
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT