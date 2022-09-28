Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord Exchange Celebrates Grand Reopening of $72.6 Million Shopping Complex

    WA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Photo by Keiana Holleman 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    More than 345,000 Seattle-Tacoma area military shoppers can shop tax-free and at military-exclusive prices at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s expanded and upgraded Fort Lewis shopping center at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2de.

    Exchange
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service

