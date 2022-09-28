Joint Base Lewis-McChord Exchange Celebrates Grand Reopening of $72.6 Million Shopping Complex

More than 345,000 Seattle-Tacoma area military shoppers can shop tax-free and at military-exclusive prices at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s expanded and upgraded Fort Lewis shopping center at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2de.

